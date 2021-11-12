Abbott India Q2 net profit up 6 pc to Rs 192 cr

New Delhi :

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 180.73 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Abbott India said in a regulatory filing.





Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,222.06 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,054.85 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. Shares of Abbott India were trading at Rs 19,758 per share on BSE, down 1.25 per cent from their previous close.



