EV start-up has capacity to produce 100k bikes

With India pushing towards the target of 100% Electric Vehicle nation by 2030, Boom Motors, the EV brand from Tamil Nadu, is aimed at accelerating the country’s transition to clean mobility through indigenous high-performance EVs that suit the Indian conditions.
Chennai: Launching the Boom Corbett range of EVs, Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO of Boom Motors said, “We have built a factory in Coimbatore capable of manufacturing100k bikes per year – unlike many other EV start-ups, our production has already started, and we are in the process of ramping up. We have localised supply chain not just to India, but inside TN for a significant portion of our parts, and have created hundreds of jobs in the process.”
