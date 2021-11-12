SFL net up by 23.4 pc at Rs 120.16 crore in Q2

Chennai :

The revenue from operations was at Rs 1,063.07 crores for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against Rs 766.85 crores during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 38.6% despite operating in a challenging environment of the performance of vehicle manufacturers constrained by a global shortage of semi-conductors.





The domestic sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were at Rs 663.26 cr compared to Rs 483.88 cr during the previous year, a growth of 37.1%. The export sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were at Rs 362.80 cr as against Rs. 260.28 crores, posting an increase of 39.4%.





The EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was at Rs 200.95 cr as against Rs 167.52 cr. SFL has posted EBITDA % on revenue from operations at 18.9% as against 21.7% during the same period in the previous year. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the adverse commodity prices as well as increase in costs of other inputs and logistics attributable to oil price increase impacted the margins. However, the effect of the same was mitigated through cost reduction measures and price support from the customers.





The finance cost comprising interest cost of Rs 1.71 cr and exchange loss of Rs 0.36 crores for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was at Rs 2.07 cr. SFL has been able to contain the interest cost due to efficient working capital management.