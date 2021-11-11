Saint-Gobain picks up minority stake in Livspace

Chennai :

Livspace is a digital-first intermediation platform offering solutions for home interiors. Founded in 2015, Livspace is a market leader in India and has grown its business rapidly by deploying significant investments in technology, marketing and end-to-end solutions. Livspace serves around 20,000 homes annually in India and is poised to grow rapidly in the future.





This investment will complement the Group’s full range of solutions on the residential market in India which accounts for over 80 pc of the country’s building construction market, a release said.





B Santhanam, CEO Asia-Pacific of Saint-Gobain, said: “Over the last two years, our businesses have focused on developing an innovative approach for the home segment by offering its customers end-to-end solutions (design to installation). This partnership is a win-win for both companies, aiding a faster scale-up and expanded customer reach. Livspace offers a complementary route to market, promoting solutions under the Saint-Gobain brand. We will derive significant synergies and learnings in terms of customer behaviour, technology platform, services and supply chain.”