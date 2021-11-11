Ki Mobility launches digital platform for EVs

Chennai :

Ki Mobility will offer its entire portfolio of solutions and pan India network to help EV manufacturers to jump-start their operations.





The sale of EVs, especially two-wheelers, has been on the rise over the last couple of years and H1 FY22 saw a sale of over 1.18 lakh EV units, which is equivalent to 90% of the total sales last year. Ki Mobility Solutions aims to fill the gap for manufacturers through its digital tech solutions and mobility delivery model to support manufacturers provide customer centricity thereby accelerating their growth plans.





Further, Ki Mobility Solutions has joined hands with EV manufacturing start-ups and leading OEMs across two-wheelers, three-wheelers, LCVs and passenger cars. G Srinivasa Raghavan, MD, Ki Mobility Solutions said, “This provides an opportunity to discover new business models that has been traditionally defined as dealership and independent aftermarket. The cloud based service network would support the accelerated roll-out plans.”