Nykaa crosses Rs 1 Lakh crore market cap on listing day

New Delhi :

The market cap of Nykaa breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for a while after the stellar listing of the company on BSE and NSE.





The share hit an intraday high of Rs 2,129 on BSE, rising 89.24% compared to the issue price. Later, the stock saw some profit booking, leading to market cap dipping below Rs 1 lakh crore.





At 10:55 am, the stock was trading at Rs 2029 against the issue price of Rs 1,125. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 95,878 crore on BSE.