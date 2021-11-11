Thu, Nov 11, 2021

Nykaa crosses Rs 1 Lakh crore market cap on listing day

Published: Nov 11,202104:08 AM

Online beauty retailer Nykaa crossed the market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore during its market debut today.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
The market cap of Nykaa breached the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for a while after the stellar listing of the company on BSE and NSE. 

The share hit an intraday high of Rs 2,129 on BSE, rising 89.24% compared to the issue price. Later, the stock saw some profit booking, leading to market cap dipping below Rs 1 lakh crore.

At 10:55 am, the stock was trading at Rs 2029 against the issue price of Rs 1,125. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 95,878 crore on BSE.

