Elon Musk loses 50 billion dollars in 2 days

Elon Musk has lost $50 billion so far this week after Tesla Inc. shares plunged for the second day in a row.
New Delhi:
It’s the biggest two-day decline in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and the biggest one-day fall after Jeff Bezos’s $36 billion plunge following his divorce from MacKenzie Scott in 2019.
The drop narrows Musk’s lead over Bezos as the world’s richest person to $83 billion. Musk surpassed the Amazon.com Inc. founder for the title for the first time in January.
