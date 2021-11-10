HSBC explores India private banking re-entry six years post departure

Singapore :

Under a strategy spearheaded by Group CEO Noel Quinn, HSBC is ploughing $3.5 billion into its wealth and personal banking business, in line with its ambition to become Asia’s top wealth manager by 2025.





“We are the leading international bank in China, so we want to squeeze that opportunity,” said CEO of Wealth and Personal Banking Nuno Matos, one of four top executives moving to Hong Kong from London this year as part of the bank’s regional pivot.





“On the private banking side, we are now in clear expansion mode,” Matos told Reuters in one of his first interviews since moving to the region.





Asia is the biggest region for HSBC, and the wealth and personal banking unit contributed 44% or $22 billion to London-based HSBC’s adjusted global revenue last year.





The bank is looking to boost its mobile wealth planning service, HSBC Pinnacle, in China by having about 700 personal wealth planners by the year-end instead of the 550 originally planned, Matos said.





HSBC’s wealth management services include investments, insurance and asset management products, while private banking caters to the needs of those with investible assets of $5 million or more.





The bank had 20 people operating in China onshore private banking business at the end of last year, said Siew Meng Tan, head of HSBC Private Banking for Asia Pacific.





“By the end of this year, we will get to 64 and by the end of next year, we’ll double that,” she said.





HSBC is exploring whether to re-enter onshore private banking in India, where the ranks of the super rich are growing fast and record high stock markets have created a string of billion dollar start-ups.





HSBC exited the Indian private banking business in 2015 as part of a group strategy. The lucrative but very competitive Indian market has few foreign players.





“We want to bank mass affluent and high net worth customers. At this moment, the two major pillars we are expanding in India are insurance and asset management,” Matos said. “On the private banking side, we are not there yet and that’s something that demands a strategic decision this year.”