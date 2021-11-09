Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk’s Twitter poll backs stake sale

Singapore :

Musk, the world’s richest person, tweeted on Saturday that he would offload 10% of his stock if users of the social media network approved the proposal. The Twitter poll asking Musk’s followers if he should sell stock garnered more than 3.5 million votes, and 57.9% of people voted “Yes.” Tesla’s shares listed in Frankfurt were down 7.9% at 980 euros at 0731 GMT. Its US-listed shares are up 73.2% so far this year, compared with a 23.9% increase in the Nasdaq Composite index.





Musk had previously he would have to exercise a large number of stock options in the next three months, which would create a big tax bill. Selling some of his stock could free up funds to pay the taxes.





“I was prepared to accept either outcome,” Musk said, after the voting ended. Market participants expected speculators would try to front-run his selling.





As of June 30, Musk’s shareholding in Tesla came to about 170.5 million shares and selling 10% would amount to close to $21 billion based on Friday’s close, according to Reuters calculations.





Including stock options, Musk owns a 23% stake in Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company.





In the three months to Nov 4, company insiders at Tesla sold $259.62 mn worth of shares, excluding dispositions of indirectly held shares, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.