Trade body suggests improvements for MSMEs in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

With regard to the Central One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, implemented by the State, the Chamber members suggested to TM Anbarasan, Minister for MSME and rural Industries, TN, that a committee at the district level could be appointed to monitor the scheme. Also, a dedicated internet portal for each ODOP could be put up with all the export promotion council and other chambers of commerce offering links to these portals. This would create added publicity and establish strong export hubs as per the original intent of this scheme. It suggested this ODOP scheme could be linked to the UbharteSitaare scheme of the Centre which is a Rs 250 crore scheme for identifying and promoting champion exporters.





CA K Suresh, President, HCC, said, the NEEDS and UYEGP schemes recommended that the Banks could be encouraged to link these with the MSTCGE schemes to promote more first-generation entrepreneurs without insisting on additional collateral.