Tamil Nadu Petro PAT in FY22 is Rs 45.20 crore

Chennai :

TPL posted a revenue of Rs 463 crore compared to Rs 464 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 288 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Earnings nearly doubled vis-à-vis Q2FY21, but was lower than the preceding quarter, attributable to a decrease in price realisation during the quarter. Revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 was Rs 928 crore against Rs 510 crore in the H1 of last year, which witnessed COVID-19 induced lockdowns for longer duration.





Its profit after tax for Q2 of FY22 was Rs 45.20 cr compared to Rs 24.64 crore in Q2 FY21. In Q1 of FY22, the PAT stood at Rs 54.64 cr.





Ashwin Muthiah, VC – TPL said “The results demonstrate the company’s business strategy of focusing on customers.”