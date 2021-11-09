Sundaram Finance profit up 12 per cent in first half of FY22

Chennai :

The Board of Directors of Sundaram Finance Ltd (SFL) approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30,2021, at its meeting held on November 8, 2021,in Chennai. The accounts have been subjected to a limited review by the Company’s statutory auditors in line with the regulatory guidelines.





The Q2 witnessed recovery across most macro-economic indicators following the second wave of the pandemic, which significantly disrupted the economy in the first quarter. The pace of vaccination has remained good, and the risk of a third wave appears to have reduced.





Despite fears of a rainfall deficit, a significantly above normal September ensured the southwest monsoon season in 2021 concluded with a mere 1% deficit.