Pricol nets Rs 13.13 cr profit in Q2 FY22

The company’s total income stood at Rs 389.77 cr in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as against Rs 387.44 cr in the corresponding quarter in FY21. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Operational EBITDA) stands at Rs 46.35 cr for the July to September 2021 quarter, as against Rs 54.42 cr in July to September 2020. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 13.13 cr in Q2 (2021 – 2022) compared to Rs 21.27 cr in Q2 (2020 – 2021). ‘





Total Income stood at Rs 696.29 cr for the half year ended September 30, 2021 as against Rs 504.79 cr in the corresponding period in FY21. It reported a profit/(Loss) after tax of Rs 15.54 cr in H1 (2021 – 2022) as against Rs (7.66) cr in H1 (2020 – 2021). Vikram Mohan, MD, Pricol said, “Nationwide lockdowns during the second wave of COVID-19 and severe semiconductor shortages globally did impact the revenue and the profitability in the first quarter of the fiscal. The semiconductor shortage situation continued in Q2 as well. On our part, we have continued to maintain operational efficiency to navigate through the challenges faced by the auto industry.”





“Our primary focus during these times has been to create a strong order book, higher operational efficiency and increase free cash flow. We continue to invest heavily in next-gen technology to keep increasing our product portfolio and sustain growth,” he added.