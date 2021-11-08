SBI Card to raise Rs 2,000 cr by issuing bonds

New Delhi :

''The board of directors of the company has approved, raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore,'' SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.





The money will be raised in one or more tranches, and the said issuance will be done on a private placement basis, it added.





The company's stock was trading at Rs 1,104 on BSE, down 1.45 per cent from the previous close.



