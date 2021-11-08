Cuba's crypto artists and NFTS

Artists in Cuba have announced a new spin on the fast-expanding world of crypto art for online collectors, with plans to sell 1.492 digital portraits of Cubans through non-fungible tokens (NFT) to kick off the CryptoCuban Social Club.
Havana:
Their roaring popularity has baffled many but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating. The artists in September began photographing Cubans in creative poses and dresses. with a goal of 1,492 unique portraits in all, a nod to the year 1492-when Christopher Columbus first arrived on the island.
Buyers of the digital portraits can interact with the "CryptoCubans, post-launch in December, via online platforms and live concerts and parties in Cuba. That will create a unique community that will connect our music and culture with the rest of the World." the artists said.
