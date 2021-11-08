Finmin to start appointing process of MD, DMDs of Rs 20K-cr NaBFID

The finance ministry will soon start the process for the appointment of Managing Director (MD) and deputy managing directors (DMDs) of the newly set up Rs 20,000 crore development finance institution NaBFID, to catalyse investment in the fund-starved infrastructure sector
New Delhi:
Last month, the government appointed veteran banker KV Kamath as the chairperson of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) for three years.
According to sources, the finance ministry will soon intimate the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) about the appointment of MD and DMDs of NaBFID.
The Bureau will issue advertisements and undertake a selection process, sources said.
Conversations