Mon, Nov 08, 2021

Finmin to start appointing process of MD, DMDs of Rs 20K-cr NaBFID

Published: Nov 08,202108:57 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The finance ministry will soon start the process for the appointment of Managing Director (MD) and deputy managing directors (DMDs) of the newly set up Rs 20,000 crore development finance institution NaBFID, to catalyse investment in the fund-starved infrastructure sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Last month, the government appointed veteran banker KV Kamath as the chairperson of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) for three years.

According to sources, the finance ministry will soon intimate the Banks Board Bureau (BBB) about the appointment of MD and DMDs of NaBFID.

The Bureau will issue advertisements and undertake a selection process, sources said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations