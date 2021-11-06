IndiGo to start Ahmedabad-Ranchi flights from Nov 10

New Delhi :

The Ahmedabad-Ranchi flight will operate four times a week, it said in a press statement.





The airline added that it started Ahmedabad-Jodhpur flights from November 1.





It has also started flights on the Bengaluru-Rajkot, Kolkata-Coimbatore, Delhi-Trivandrum, and the Dibrugarh-Dimapur routes from November 2.





IndiGo is India's largest airline. It carried 22.66 lakh, domestic passengers, in September, a 57.5 percent share of the total domestic market.