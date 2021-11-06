Ola pilots quick grocery delivery service in Bengaluru

New Delhi :

Ola is starting a pilot of its ‘Ola Store’ in Bengaluru starting off with a few key localities, and then to expand across major cities in India in the coming months. The service is aiming for a sub-15 minute delivery timeline, they added. When contacted, Ola declined to comment. The sources said the service is available within the Ola app and is rolling out to select consumers in Bengaluru. Customers will be able to order from an assortment of nearly 2,000 items across multiple categories including groceries, beverages, home and personal care as well pet care products. These will be delivered from strategically placed dark stores in key parts of the city. According to a RedSeer report, the quick commerce sector in India is expected to grow to $5 billion by 2025 from the current $0.3 billion.



