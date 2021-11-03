Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT collections reach highest-ever bidding in India at USD 5,20,000

Mumbai :

Madhushala is his father’s poem collection recorded in superstar’s own voice. In addition to this, the auction also has seven autographed posters and from his iconic movies and half a dozen collectibles of “punks and NFTs art & Poster collection” which have received bids worth over $1,00,000 on Day 1.





A unique feature to the auction is the “Loot Box”, worth $10 each. Every buyer of this box would get an assured art piece from the NFT collection. The Loot box goes live on November 2 at 7 pm offering 5000 collectibles for which over 300,000 crypto collectible fans have signed up globally. This exclusive NFT auction is being hosted on BeyondLife.club, powered by Guardian Link, one of India’s biggest de-centralised branded marketplace for NFTs. The auction which went live on November 1,2021, closes on November 4,2021.





Apart from being the first-ever NFT roll put by an Indian actor, the NFT collection is the first-ever NFT based on Guardian Link’s Anti-RIP NFT technology. The technology prevents the NFT from being copied - thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.





The Bollywood legend said: “In a world of metaverses and digitisation, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with my fans in a new way. The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life including stories from my films, recitation from Madhushala, some back stories and moments from my films and these moments remain with them forever”.