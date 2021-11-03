Sundaram Finance Holdings posts strong 193 pc rise in Q2 net profit

Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd., (“SF Holdings”) has registered a standalone net profit of Rs 11.09 cr for the quarter ended 30 September 2021, an increase of 193% over the Rs 3.78 crores for the corresponding period of the previous year.
Chennai:
Consolidated profit for the six months ended 30 September 2021 was Rs 50.86 cr against Rs 9.41cr for the corresponding period of the last financial year. SF Holdings primarily operates as a holding company owning a portfolio of automotive businesses including foundries, wheels and brakes. As a result, dividend from portfolio companies forms a substantial part of the financial results.
Conversations