ODOP products record Rs 1,000 cr sale on Flipkart

Lucknow :

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, in partnership with the UP Government’s one district one product (ODOP) project, has promoted indigenous and specialised products and crafts in UP on its marketplace.





As per a government spokesman, leather products from Agra, sports goods from Meerut and locks from Aligarh have been the top trending ODOP products on the platform.





Flipkart chief corporate affairs officer met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and shared how Flipkart has significantly contributed in the sale of ODOP products.





The CM said ODOP had become a potent tool to encourage the local artisans, helping them in the production of traditional handicrafts and providing them a market as well.





“The ODOP scheme has brought about a significant economic change for the good by promoting the local and traditional talent,” he said.





The agreement with e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart will further help in strengthening our aim to provide much-needed visibility to these specialised products.