Chennai hospital expands services portfolio

Chennai :

It is spread across 1.30 lakh sqft is designed to provide the residents of North Chennai with access to world-class healthcare and diagnostic services. The hospital was inaugurated by M Subramanian, Health Minister of Tamil Nadu. Other dignitaries included S Sudharsanam, MLA Madhavaram, District Secretary NE Chennai, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, MP, N Chennai and J Radhakrishnan, Principal Health Secretary, TN.





Prashanth Hospitals is a leading name in Chennai for infertility treatment, as well as other services such as cardiology, nephrology and paediatrics. They are also planning to start a liver transplant unit, aiming to establish their footprint in this segment as well. The Health Minister said “The hospital has always been known for having the technology in all of their facilities, and this is no exception. The robotic-assisted angioplasty facility here caught my attention in particular.”





Dr Geetha Haripriya, Founder and Chairperson, Prashanth Hospitals, said “our branch in North Chennai is a proud addition to our pre-existing super-specialty hospitals, and is a significant milestone in our relentless pursuit to touch lives through healthcare.”





The new hospital has 50 ICU beds, 7 operation theatres, along with emergency and casualty beds, with bi-plane cath lab and a host of other world-class facilities.