Maruti Suzuki sales decline 24 pc to 138,335 units in October

New Delhi :

The company had sold 1,82,448 units in October last year, MSI said in a statement. Domestic sales slipped 32 pc to 1,17,013 units last month as against 1,72,862 units in September 2020. “While the shortage of electronic components continued to affect the production of vehicles during the month, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. Accordingly, it sold more vehicles than the sales volume expected at the start of the month,” the auto major stated. Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 23 pc to 21,831 units against 28,462 in the same month last year. Sales of compact segment models like Swift, Ignis slumped 49 pc to 48,690 units as against 95,067 cars in October last year.