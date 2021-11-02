Mega Deal: Oberoi Realty sells flats worth Rs 787 cr in New Mumbai Tower

Mumbai :

In a regulatory filing, the Mumbai-based firm informed that it had launched a new tower in the Elysian project at Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon, on October 28, 2021. The company has recorded a gross booking value of around Rs 787 crore for about 3.90 lakh square feet till date, it said.





With this, the cumulative gross booking value from January 1, 2021, till date in Oberoi Garden City stood at around Rs 2,705 crore. Oberoi Garden City, spread over 80 acre land, is a flagship project of Oberoi Realty.





Vikas Oberoi, CMD, Oberoi Realty Ltd said, “It is a fantastic moment for us to receive such an overwhelming response from our customers who have time and again reposed their faith in the brand.” Elysian is an ideal choice for those looking for a vibrant lifestyle in a ready ecosystem within a well-connected suburb. The group is delighted and motivated by the response, he added.





Recently, the company reported a 94 pc rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 266.59 cr for the quarter ended September on higher revenue. Its net profit stood at Rs 137.74 crore in the year-ago period. The total income rose to Rs 768.52 crore in the second quarter from Rs 325.28 cr in the corresponding period of the previous year. Last year in July, Oberoi Realty had said it has leased 1.1 million sq ft of its office space in Goregaon, Maharashtra, to Morgan Stanley for 9.5 years for around Rs 1,700 crore.





This was being done to consolidate Morgan Stanley’s Mumbai Global In-house Centre operations to a single campus in the city. Property consultant JLL was the transaction advisor for the deal. The US investment bank had to pay a rent starting from Rs 180 per sq ft a month on carpet with a 15 pc escalation every three years for the 1.1 million sq ft space.