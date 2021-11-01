Mumbai Teens who dropped out of Stanford University raise 60-million-dollar grocery start-up

Chennai :

Zepto, a 10-minute grocery delivery app startup was founded by Kaibalya Bhohra and Adit Palicha who were admitted to Stanford’s engineering program last year. They decided to give up the program in Computer Science Engineering last year to become entrepreneurs.

Zepto said that with its network of cloud stores' or micro-warehouses, it is able to consistently deliver in 10 minutes through a combination of technical and operational excellence.

"The data speaks for itself once we started delivering in 10 minutes, our NPS (net promotor score) shot up and has constantly remained at around 85 with over 50 per cent week-on-week user retention rate, which shows the incredibly strong customer love for our product," said Kaivalya Vohra, Founder and CTO.

The company is funded from investors like Y Combinator and Glade Brook Capital to build its presence in the overcrowded but rapidly growing Indian grocery delivery market compete with several large online grocers

Its goal is to enhance the game and set up dark stored across the cities of Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi within 10 minutes. The startup is also planning to launch operations in other cities such as Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Chennai next week.

Its management includes senior leaders from Flipkart, Uber, Dream11, Pharmeasy and Pepperfry, to name a few.

"Q-Commerce in India is an opportunity of epic proportions and strong unit economics. Today, we're consistently growing 200 per cent every single month with an unstoppable team, robust product infrastructure, and deep access to institutional capital," said Palicha.