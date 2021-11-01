Saudi Aramco’s quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes

Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco said its third-quarter net profit more than doubled, boosted by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, beating analysts’ forecasts.

Dubai : The oil giant’s best quarterly earnings since its listing in December 2019 was fuelled by the strongest quarterly average crude prices since its shares began trading. Aramco shares were up 1% in early trade after the company disclosed its results and have risen about 9% this year to a market valuation of just over $2 trillion, a goal sought by de-facto Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before its initial public offering. Aramco’s net income jumped to $30.4 bn for the quarter to Sept 30 from $11.8 bn a year.