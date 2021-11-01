Mon, Nov 01, 2021

CavinKare launches Green Trends Academy to train youngsters

Published: Nov 01,202102:07 AM

FMCG major CavinKare has announced the launch of Green Trends Academy, a professional beauty and styling institution.

Chennai: Launching its first academy in Chennai, the institution aims to bring together a bouquet of courses to meet the growing talent demands of the beauty and grooming industry. The academy is a first of its kind beauty and styling institute set to bridge the skill gap in the booming beauty and grooming industry in India, which employs nearly seven million skill-based professionals. The institute through its carefully designed curriculum will further fuel the passion of young minds to pursue the right skill set to become expert professionals.
