CavinKare launches Green Trends Academy to train youngsters

FMCG major CavinKare has announced the launch of Green Trends Academy, a professional beauty and styling institution.
Chennai: Launching its first academy in Chennai, the institution aims to bring together a bouquet of courses to meet the growing talent demands of the beauty and grooming industry. The academy is a first of its kind beauty and styling institute set to bridge the skill gap in the booming beauty and grooming industry in India, which employs nearly seven million skill-based professionals. The institute through its carefully designed curriculum will further fuel the passion of young minds to pursue the right skill set to become expert professionals.
