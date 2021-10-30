Metro cities witness steady spike in fuel prices, petrol price Rs 105.74 in Chennai

Chennai :

Crossing the Rs 100 mark, fuel prices of all the metropolitan cities are on the rise.





Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 108.99 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) & Rs 97.72 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) respectively today.





Petrol & diesel prices per litre-Rs 114.81 & Rs 105.86 in Mumbai, Rs 109.46 & Rs 100.84 in Kolkata.





Petrol was sold at Rs 105.43 and diesel at Rs 101.59 in Chennai on Friday, an uptick of 31 paise in the former and 33 paise in the latter has increased the cost to Rs 105.74 and Rs 101.92 respectively.





The world is going through an extraordinary fuel price rise as the production is unable to meet the demand. The fuel production slackened, as almost all the countries went into a lockdown last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The demand for fuel grew manifold as economies reopened steadily, but the petroleum industry struggled to catch up with the demand resulting in price rise.