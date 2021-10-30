Adani Group to invest in Cleartrip, deepens pact with Flipkart

The Adani Group has announced that it is investing in Cleartrip Private Limited, an online travel aggregator (OTA) and part of the Flipkart Group.
Chennai: As part of this investment, the Adani Group will acquire a significant minority stake in Cleartrip. Since the acquisition by the Flipkart Group, Cleartrip has seen 10x growth in flight bookings. The investment will also enhance the strategic partnership between the Adani Group and the Kalyan Krishnamurthy-led Flipkart Group, as both work towards serving domestic consumers with a wide gamut of digital offerings. Cleartrip will also serve as the Adani Group’s OTA partner. As India sees resurgence in travel business, both groups expect to benefit from their synergies.
