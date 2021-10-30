Detect Tech offers pipeline surveillance, mapping solutions

The city-based Detect Technologies, a leader in developing cutting-edge industrial technology for process industries, collaborated with Oil India Limited (OIL) to launch the ambitious advanced drone surveillance project at OIL’s field headquarters at Duliajan in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Chennai : This is India’s first autonomous drone project at this scale, an initiative by Digital Readiness for Innovation and Value in E&P (DRIVE) under the support of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Pipelines spread across hundreds of kilometres, pass through various terrains, making conventional methods like shutting down and manually inspecting pipelines extremely challenging. Pipe leaks and spillage cause massive damage to the environment, and illegal tapping leads to losses worth $12 billion worldwide.