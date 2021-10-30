Equitas SFB reports Rs 632 cr Q1 net income

Chennai :

Seeing strong revival of credit demand across products, it reported its highest quarterly disbursement of Rs 3,145 cr in Q2FY22. The advances grew 13% YoY to Rs 18,978 cr and its CASA was at Rs 8,200 cr. Savings Account deposits accoutned for a growth of 170% YoY and 20% QoQ at Rs 7,696 cr, as per a release.





PN Vasudevan, MD-CEO of Equitas SFB, said, “With no lockdowns and spread of virus under control largely, we saw an improved performance all around. While the overall GNPA remained steady compared to first quarter, there was improved collection efficiency leading to reduction in overdue cases between 1 to 90 days.”





“And with X-bucket collection efficiency coming back to the pre-Covid level, we expect to reach steady state operating level shortly. Demand for credit continues to be strong,” he added.