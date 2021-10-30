Reliance Jio pays Rs 10,792 cr to DoT

Mumbai :

This way, it completely clears the dues towards spectrum purchased in the 2016 auctions, claimed a person familiar with this matter. Jio has paid the sum to the DoT for the airwaves that were purchased in 2016. However, they still have dues that are pending for spectrum bought in 2013 and some of 2010. The payment made by Reliance Jio came at a time when Bharti Airtel has accepted the proposal from the government for a four-year moratorium on spectrum and AGR (adjusted gross revenue) payments. This was a move that is estimated by analysts to help India’s second largest telco save an amount of Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 11,500 crore in annual cash flows. This amount can be used for network expansion and to purchase the 5G spectrums. On the other hand, Vodafone aka Vi has opted for a spectrum moratorium that will give the telco, which is cash-strapped some extent of cashflow relief that is worth around Rs 60,000 crore. Another industry executive stated that Jio has not confirmed if it will opt for a spectrum moratorium for the pending dues to the government.





Notably, Jio has time until October 29 to respond to avail the option of spectrum moratorium. In the meantime, a DoT letter follows the relief package announced by the Indian government in mid September. It included the four-year moratorium on AGR as well as spectrum payments, steeply reduced BGs, and an option to convert the statutory dues into government equity. However, both Vi and Airtel are yet to confirm the equity conversion. Notably. Vi is yet to respond on AGR dues.





Smartphone made by Google and Reliance Jio to be sold for about $87





Reliance Industries said on Friday the low-cost smartphone made by its Jio telecom business and Alphabet Inc’s Google will be available in stores from this festive season of Deepavali for Rs 6,499 ($86.81).





The smartphone will be available for an upfront price of 1,999 rupees and the rest can be paid via monthly instalments, Reliance said in a regulatory filing. The phone’s pricing is expected to shake-up the lower end of India’s smartphone market, the world’s second biggest.





The phone will pose a major challenge to Chinese vendors such as Xiaomi and BBK Electronics, owner of the Realme, Oppo and Vivo brands, which currently dominate a $2 billion market for sub-$100 smartphones in India.





Jio also aims to use the phone to poach 2G users from rivals Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd.





The Mumbai-based oil-to-telecoms conglomerate had last month delayed the launch of the smartphone till November owing to an industry-wide semi-conductor shortage.