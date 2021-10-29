Realty player bags award

The Nest Builders has won the ‘Credible Builder’ award as “India’s Greatest Brand & Leaders” at AsiaOne Awards 2020-21 at a ceremony held recently in Dubai.
Chennai: The award was received by Shanker Ganesh, former international volleyball player, MD, The Nest Builders for establishing and increasing credibility in construction industry. The award recognises the city-based realty player for providing quality projects, addressing key factors, improved transparency and objective benchmarking of projects. The award re-conciliates credibility towards its customer and industry in fulfilling their promises following a high-quality standard for over 13 years. Shanker Ganesh said, the award recognises its commitment towards providing residential space solutions in a credible manner.
