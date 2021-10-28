Thu, Oct 28, 2021

Adani Green's operational capacity increased by 93 percent to 5,410 MW

Published: Oct 28,202108:09 PM by IANS

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL), a part of the Adani Group, today announced the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021.

Representative image (Source: IANS)
New Delhi:
The robust growth in revenue from power supply is backed by robust growth in  capacities and improved Solar and Wind CUF. 
 
Continued growth in EBITDA from Power Supply and Cash Profit is supported  by increase in revenues and cost efficiencies brought in through analytics  driven O&M. 
 
"It is gratifying to see that the focus on climate change has continued to accelerate  at a pace that has taken everybody by surprise," said Mr. Gautam Adani, Chairman  of the Adani Group. "I believe this is a good indication of the progress the world can  make when it combines forces to solve a global problem. Our journey towards  becoming the world's largest renewables player and further increasing the gap as  the world's largest solar player is manifested in the very significant investments  that we continue to make in this business." 
 
 AGEL's overall renewable portfolio increases to 20,284 MW on account of completion of acquisition of SB Energy's India Renewable portfolio of 4,954 MW, which  includes 1,700 MW operational assets and award of 450 MW Wind project from SECI in Oct 2021.
 
 The company signed first set of PPAs for 867 MW with SECI in Sep/ Oct 2021 under Letter of Award  received for manufacturing linked solar projects of 8 GW.
 
 Sale of Energy increased by 54 per cent to 3,954 mn units in H1 FY22. Solar CUF improves by 50 bps YoY to 23.2 per cent and Wind CUF improves by 710 bps YoY to 40.7 per cent in H1 FY22. 
 
 EBITDA from Power Supply up by 50 per cent YoY to Rs. 1,577 crore with 150 bps improvement in  EBITDA margin to 93.1 per cent in H1 FY22.
 
 "The solid solar and wind portfolio performance, led by a considerable improvement  in CUF, is a testament that we are on the right track in terms of incorporating the  finest O&M practices and adopting the latest technology" said Mr. Vneet S. Jaain,  MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy Ltd. He further said "Our teams are working  relentlessly towards the target of 25 GW operational capacity by 2025 and the  recent addition of SB Energy's 5 GW portfolio has helped us move closer to that  ambition. We have taken a number of strides ahead in terms of our commitment to  ESG and we will continue to work in this direction."

