Maruti Q2 net dips 66 pc to Rs 487 cr

The rise in commodity prices also had an adverse impact on the company’s earnings. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,420 crore in the second quarter last fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.





Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 20,551 crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 18,756 crore in the year-ago period, it added.





Total vehicle sales were down 3 per cent at 3,79,541 units in the second quarter, as against 3,93,130 units in the corresponding period last fiscal, it said.