9Unicorns, Pritt Investment Partners pump USD 8 mn into Instoried

Bangalore :

The funds will be used to further strengthen tech stack, enter newer geographies and expand the team and operations, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Instoried said it uses OpenAI’s GPT-3 technology along with in-house built proprietary AI to enable enterprises to reach their optimal content goals.





The product offering includes both content evaluation and creation, some of the features being short form content generation, emotional quotient analysis, grammar check, plagiarism check, headline analysis, tonality check and panel testing, it was stated.





Instoried has previously raised $2 mn from investors including SOSV, Artesian Investments, Mumbai Angels, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and Rockstud Capital. Founder-CEO, Instoried, Sharmin Ali, said: With all brands selling online and the world going virtual, we were able to identify a huge opportunity in this adversity (pandemic time) and have grown 50X in the last one year.”