Cyber-fraud cases are alarmingly frequent: Airtel CEO

New Delhi :

In an email outreach to subscribers, Gopal Vittal, CEO of Airtel urged users to be vigilant against such cases of cyber fraud that are becoming “alarmingly frequent.” Vittal spoke of a recent case where a cyber-fraudster posing as company executive called up an Airtel customer on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) form, tricked him into revealing his bank details and transferred a large sum of money from his bank account.





“Unfortunately, such instances of cyber fraud are now becoming alarmingly frequent. So, I urge you to be vigilant,” Vittal said. Common instances of fraud include fake UPI handles and websites and fake OTPs, he informed.





“There are several fake UPI apps and ecommerce websites which appear authentic in design through the usage of NPCI, BHIM words and logos. If you download one of these, you will be asked to enter all your bank details as well as your MPIN thereby granting the fraudster in question complete access to your bank details,” Vittal wrote.





Elaborating on the modus operandi for fake OTPs, he explained that a fraudster calls the customer claiming to be from a bank/financial institution and asks for account details or an OTP to unblock/renew the existing bank account. The details are then used to withdraw money from the customer’s bank account.





He also listed out precautions to safeguard against these frauds, advising customers not to share any financial or personal information like OTP or SMS.