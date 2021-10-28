In H1, stock value of FPIs up by USD 112 bn to USD 667 bn: Report

New Delhi :

The market has been on a song since the second half of 2020 after the pandemic scare shaved off around 23 per cent of the market in March 2020. But since then, the Sensex rallied to touch the 50,000-mark on February 3, 60,000 level on September 25 and 61,000 on October 14.





The BSE barometer touched the 62,000-mark on October 19, from under 25,000 points in March 2020. The value of the FPI holding had stood at $555 billion as of March 2021, which was a full $105 billion more than between September 2020 and March 2021. As of June this year, the value of FII investment was only $592 billion.