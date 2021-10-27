Jio-bp launches first mobility station, offers multiple fuelling options

Mumbai :

The stations have been designed in a way to provide multiple fuelling choices to the customers including EV charging facilities and also a world class retailing experience. Reliance’s existing network of over 1400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months, a company statement said.





India’s market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing. It is expected to be the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years. Jio-bp Mobility Stations are designed to help meet this growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move, including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments & food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time.





Jio-bp is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp. With the vision to become a solution provider of choice for mobility in India, the joint venture will leverage Reliance’s presence across 21 states and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform.



