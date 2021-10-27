Ashwani Kumar assumes charge as ED, Indian Bank

Chennai :

Ashwani Kumar has taken the reins of executive director at the city-based Indian Bank. He has rich banking experience of more than two decades. Prior to joining as ED of Indian Bank, he was serving as Chief General Manager of Mumbai Zone at Punjab National Bank. Kumar rose through ranks serving various offices of four Public Sector Banks viz. Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab National Bank. His experience includes working in wholesale banking division and serving as head of several branches (including industrial finance branches, mid corporate branches and large corporate branches). He also worked as the CFO.



