Kalyan Jewellers to open 2 outlets in Delhi-NCR

Kalyan Jewellers on Monday said it will open two new showrooms in Delhi-NCR on October 28, which would take the total tally to 150 outlets in India and the Middle East.
New Delhi: The two new outlets - located at Vegas Mall in Dwarka and The Great Indian Place Mall in Noida - will be inaugurated by the brand’s regional ambassadors, the company said in a statement. With the addition of these two outlets, Kalyan Jewellers will take the total number of outlets to 10 in the Delhi-NCR region, it added. As part of the launch offer, Kalyan Jewellers said the company will offer 25 per cent discount on diamond jewellery and up to 25 per cent off on making charges of gold jewellery as well as VA (making charges) starting from Rs 199 per gram.
