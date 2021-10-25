Mega funding boosts crypto start-up's value to 25 billion dollars

New York :

The financing, led by the investors including Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan Board, Temasek and Tiger's Global, is a continuation of an earlier series B funding round from July, when the two-year-old start-up raised $1 billion from SoftBank, Temasek and other investors at a valuation of $18 billion. The latest $420-million funding round, which attracted 69 investors, comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are facing tighter regulatory scrutiny in the US and around the world.