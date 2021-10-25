Mon, Oct 25, 2021

Mega funding boosts crypto start-up's value to 25 billion dollars

Published: Oct 25,202106:56 AM

Crypto firm FTX Trading raised fresh capital at a valuation of $25 billion from a clutch of big-name venture capital investors, making it one of the most richly valued crypto start-ups in the world.

CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (File Photo)
New York:
The financing, led by the investors including Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan Board, Temasek and Tiger's Global, is a continuation of an earlier series B funding round from July, when the two-year-old start-up raised $1 billion from SoftBank, Temasek and other investors at a valuation of $18 billion. The latest $420-million funding round, which attracted 69 investors, comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are facing tighter regulatory scrutiny in the US and around the world.

