Bane of money laundering in crypto

As the use of cryptocurrency becomes more widespread, service providers de with a greater number of threats from money launderers who exploit the speed and anonymity associated with the online trade of virtual assets. To buy and sell cryptocurrencies, users need access to online wallets and exchanges.





These services facilitate high volumes of crypto transactions, allowing for the speedy transfer of assets and funds globally, outside conventional banking and finance systems.





That lack of regulatory oversight is attractive to money launderers, who often seek to convert illegal funds into cryptocurrency to avoid the AML (anti-money laundering) checks imposed by traditional financial institutions. The scale of crypto-based money laundering is growing exponentially.





A recent study suggests $1 bn was laundered in crypto exchanges in 2019 and around $2.8 bn in 2020. Taking cognisance of this, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has researched the traits of cryptocurrency money laundering and released a report about its findings.





The Virtual Assets Red Flag Indicators of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing report of 2020 is intended to help both financial authorities and cryptocurrency wallets and exchange firms develop and implement their AML programmes.





Some virtual asset red-flag indicators of money laundering activity include transaction type, pattern, anonymity and geographical risk.