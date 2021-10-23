Jharkhand to develop 500-acre industrial corridor along highway

Ranchi :

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the authorities to use the land on both sides of the road connecting the highway for this project.

The secretaries of the Industries, Revenue and Land Reforms departments have been asked to prepare a report after assessing the prospects, availability of land and other resources.

The road connecting Govindpur to Sahibganj in Dhanbad is 311 kms long. Dhanbad is the hub of coal production while the state's only port at Sahibganj was started in 2019. There is ample potential for industrial development along this highway and its surrounding areas.

This highway will also prove to be significant for Industry for transportation of raw materials to the finished product. At present, it is two-lane expressway and work on this project is expected to start soon converting it into a four-lane road.

The state government plans to build an industrial economic corridor within 50 km of the road which will create employment opportunities for more than 50,000 people. Hemant Soren has directed the officials to use the land for setting up industries as well as for housing.

For this project, the state government has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts in the Santhal Pargana division. Officials have been asked to assess the compensation and other facilities etc. to be given in lieu of acquisition of farmers' land.

In order to develop the Govindpur-Sahibganj Road as an industrial corridor, several connected spur roads will be constructed so that industrial units to be established around this road could be connected with the main road. Firms willing to set up industries will be provided land.

Later, this road will also be connected to the Ganga river at Sahibganj and the Ganga bridge being built there which will ease connectivity to Bihar and the north-east. This will also expand the scope of businesses.