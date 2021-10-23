‘Tit for tat treatment if India faces unfair trade barriers’

New Delhi :

Non-tariff barriers to trade are restrictive practices which create impediments in smooth flow of imports and exports.





“Trade today requires a lot of study, deep diving into what practices other countries follow. There are a lot of non-tariff barriers that need to be studied, we need to work to resolve those barriers. Wherever we will find unfair, unjust treatment to India, India will have to take reciprocal action,” he said at the 54th convocation of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT).





The minister said India is negotiating free trade agreements with several countries including the UK, UAE and Australia and young talents from IIFT can help in achieving the transformational agenda for India’s international trade.





On the country’s exports, Goyal exuded confidence that the country will achieve the $400 billion target for this fiscal.





“We are confident of achieving this year. We have already done $197 billion in six months. We are aspiring to go up to $1 trillion in the near future, each for goods and services...For this we need thousands of young boys and girls coming out from IIFT,” he added.





Goyal also called for free trade within a rules-based multilateral trading system with honesty and transparency as core values.





Further, he said during FTA talks, the subject of dual degrees and collaborations with IIFT come up for discussions.





“I would urge you take the process of dual degrees forward, to fast-track it and identify institutions of excellence across the world...Australia, the UK, and UAE have already shown huge interest in collaborating with Indian universities and institutions of eminence and I would urge IIFT to take this process forward,” he added.





On granting the institute of national importance tag to IIFT, he said the ministry will pursue that in the forthcoming months through the necessary legislative changes that it would require.



