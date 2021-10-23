Several MSMEs in ICU, will need oxygen to survive: Association

Coimbatore :

Observing that the SMBs have been finding it extremely difficult to recover from the shocks of demonetisation, GST introduction, economy slowdown and COVID-1 and 2-induced lockdowns over the last 18 months, it said, 42 pc were unable to decide on retention of employees. Nearly 60 per cent reduced or sacked or removed their staff compared to the pre-COVID period (the first wave: 37%; second wave: 22%) CIA also said 88 pc of the respondents were yet to avail any of the stimulus packages introduced by the Centre while 82 pc felt that the central and state governments weren’t looking after their interests.





The association pressed for the formation of a separate ministry under an exclusive minister for micro enterprises. Such a move is to reflect these enterprises cannot be equated with a Rs 250 cr turnover company which is also called as MSME.