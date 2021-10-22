Rupee rises 8 paise to 74.79 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai :

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.82 against the dollar, then edged higher to 74.79, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.





The rupee on Thursday ended on a flat note at 74.87 against the US dollar.





On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 434.43 points or 0.71 per cent higher at 61,357.93, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 105.95 points or 0.58 per cent to 18,284.05.





Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 93.72.





Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,818.90 crore, as per exchange data.





Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.54 per cent to USD 84.15 per barrel.