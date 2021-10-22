Investments via P-notes till September at Rs 97,751 cr

Mumbai :

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be a part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.





According to Securities and Exchange Board of India data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets - equity, debt and hybrid securities - was at Rs 97,751 crore by September-end compared to Rs 97,744 crore by August-end.



