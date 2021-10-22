Ola Cars eyes USD 2 billion in GMV in 12 months, to hire 10,000 people

Bangalore :

Earlier this month, the Bengaluru-based company had announced the launch of its vehicle commerce platform that enables customers to buy new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola app. The reach of the platform will be scaled to 100 cities by the next year.





It said Ola Cars has already sold 5,000 pre-owned cars in its first full month of operation. “In the middle of the ongoing festive season, Ola Cars said that it has started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad and will also expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Indore by end of this week, through the Ola app, to provide customers a re-imagined vehicle commerce experience,” the company said in a statement.





Over the next two months, Ola Cars will be operational in 30 cities and expand to 100 cities by next year. “With Ola Cars, we are redefining the entire car buying, ownership and resale experience. Our ‘better than new’ buying experience is driving tremendous demand with over 5,000 cars already sold in our first full month of operation. We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centers,” Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars, said.





The company, however, did not disclose the timeline for the recruitment plan. Ola Cars offers facilities such as doorstep test drives and seven-day questions-asked return of a purchased vehicle, the statement noted.





Ola Cars competes with players like Droom, CarDekho, and Cars24, among others.