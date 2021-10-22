Questt raises USD 6.75 million via Celesta Capital, Premji Invest

Bangalore :

Existing investor Chiratae Ventures increased its shareholding in the series A round, while other existing investors including AET Fund, MarsShot Ventures, Titan Capital, and First Cheque continue to remain invested in the company, Questt said in a statement.





The company plans to use the funds from this round to build deep-tech capabilities to increase its user base, it added.





Akhil Singh, co-founder of Questt, said, “as our nation recovers from the effects of the pandemic, some changes are imperative. Leveraging AI, we aim to drive real value and empower students and teachers. Regardless of where children are, they must have a meaningful and effective learning experience.”





Founded in 2019 by Akhil Singh, Mohsin and Rohit Pande, Questt captures thousands of data points for each student, mapping their grasp of concepts, the difficulty level, and cognitive abilities and helps reduce time spent by teachers on assessing homework, providing them insights around how they can spend more time helping individual students.





IDfy bags Rs 86 cr from TransUnion, Blume Ventures





Meanwhile, Mumbai-based ID verification and onboarding solutions company IDfy has raised Rs 86 crore in its Series F round of funding from TransUnion and Blume Ventures.





In a statement it said it plans to use the funds to strengthen its product offerings and expand its business and operations.





Ashok Hariharan, founder and CEO at IDfy, said, “a billion more people globally are expected to enter the formal economy over the next 5 years. Our partnership with TransUnion gives us the chance to drive this change on a global scale. Blume Ventures has believed in us from day one.”





Karthik Reddy, the Managing Partner of Blume Ventures, said accurate identification and verification of people is critical for the economy to progress as an estimated 400 million more Indians enter organised employment by 2025 and start accessing mainstream financial services.





“With a majority of these engagements being remote and virtual, we look at IDfy as an infrastructure play that will drive this growth. When we first invested in IDfy, they were already a pioneer in this sector. Our latest investment reaffirms our confidence in the company,” he added.



